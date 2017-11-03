That’s a wrap! Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines finished filming their hit HGTV series and documented the emotional last day on Thursday, November 2, via Instagram.

“Today was the final reveal…,” Joanna captioned a photo of her and Chip walking toward the screens hiding the show’s final reveal. “We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas. We love you Fixer Upper ❤️ Season premiers on November 21. #savedthebestseasonforlast.”

Joanna, 39, also shared a video of her and Chip, 43, arriving at work to a surprise tunnel of balloons and confetti. “We made it to the finish line! We love these people @magnolia #fixerupper #season5iscoming,” Joanna wrote.

As previously reported, the couple announced season 5 of Fixer Upper would be the last in a blog post on September 26.

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” the HGTV stars wrote at the time. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

A source exclusively told US Weekly that the TV series was creating “a security issue” for the husband-wife team and their four children in October.

“People drive by and like to take pictures in front of their house,” the insider said. “I think they just want to take a step back from it.”

Chip and Joanna, who are gearing up for the launch of their holiday collection “Hearth and Hand” with Target on Sunday, November 5, also teased that more children could be on the way.

“We had four babies right before the show started and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” Chip said to ABC News on Sunday, October 29. “I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe … try to make some more babies.”

Fixer Upper’s final season begins on HGTV on Tuesday, November 21, at 9 p.m. ET.

