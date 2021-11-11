New man alert! Andi Dorfman subtly debuted her new relationship on Wednesday, November 10.

“Forever an ATL gal ❤️,” the former Bachelorette, 34, captioned a photo of herself hugging a man in an Atlanta Braves hat in Los Angeles via Instagram.

“They’ve been together a few months. He’s not from the show or in the entertainment business at all so she’s making sure to protect him as much as possible but she’s super happy and finally feels she is in love,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He really is the nicest guy and they are perfect for each other.”

While Dorfman didn’t spill too many details about her beau, she thanked fans and fellow members of Bachelor Nation for their support of the relationship.

“Here for this 😍,” Amanda Stanton commented.

Dorfman replied, “Double date ASAP? Please and thank you 😍.”

After CBS Sports broadcaster Jamie Erdahl Buckman wrote, “Ohhhh hiiii happy and in love face 😍,” the Single State of Mind author added, “Hahaha hiyaaaa 😍.”

The fitness guru also reposted the same snap via Instagram Stories, adding, “Hey you.”

After competing on season 18 of The Bachelor, Dorfman was named the season 10 Bachelorette in 2014. While she accepted a proposal from Josh Murray, their relationship lasted less than one year and she later claimed he was emotionally abusive — allegations which he denied.

While reflecting on her time as the ABC lead, the Andorfins founder admitted that she would pick her second runner-up if she could do it all over again.

“Honestly, if I had to pick a different person from my season it would not have been Nick [Viall], who was second. It would have been Chris Soules, who was third,” Dorfman said on the Dax Holt and Adam Glyn’s “Hollywood Raw” podcast in January. “He was my buddy, my friend. I really liked Nick and Josh. … Chris was like my safety blanket. He was the guy I could go on a date with and I knew that we would have a good time. There wasn’t a ton of pressure.”

Single at the time, Dorfman made it clear that she wouldn’t “want to do it again” if given the opportunity to hand out roses for the second time.

“Most of my season went on to be Bachelors. Both Nick and Chris went on to be Bachelors at some point,” she said. “I actually really enjoyed doing [The Bachelorette]. It was great, I traveled. Even though it didn’t work out for me, I still have a great taste in my mouth about it.”