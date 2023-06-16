Cancel OK
RIP

Former NFL Athlete Ray Lewis’ Eldest Son Ray Dead at 28: ‘Just Watch Over Us All’

Ray Lewis Son Ray Lewis III Dead at 28
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Former NFL star Ray Lewis’ eldest son, Ray Lewis III, has died. He was 28.

The late Miami resident’s passing was confirmed by his younger brother Rahsaan Lewis, who shared a heartbreaking tribute via Instagram Story.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan wrote on Thursday, June 15. “A true angel. I pray your at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words, man, ‘cause this pain right here.”

He continued: “I love you, I love you, I love you. Your niece gone miss u but she will hear about u over and over. Just watch over us all big bruh, be our guardian. I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

Ray Lewis Son Ray Lewis III Dead at 28
Courtesy of Ray Lewis III/Instagram

Ray III — whose cause of death has not been revealed — is survived by father Ray, 48, mother Tatyana McCall, and his five siblings: Rahsaan, Rayshad, Ralin, Diaymon, and Kaitlin.

The Hall of Fame linebacker and ex McCall, 46, have continued to coparent their three sons — Ray III, Rayshad and Rahsaan — after their split. Ray shares his youngest three kids from other past relationships.

“I’ll never leave my kids. Ever. Ever,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said during a September 2016 interview with Cigar Aficionado. “There’s not one birthday, one birth, one graduation, one dance recital, one football game that [I missed]. … What my kids will never understand was I was determined to break these curses, of listening to these fathers make all these excuses of why I could not be there.”

Neither the former Baltimore Ravens athlete nor McCall have publicly addressed Ray III’s death at the time of publication. Like her older brother Rahsaan, Diaymon, shared a sweet tribute to her late sibling.

“Brownie, I love you will all my heart. You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother,” Diaymon captioned an Instagram Story tribute on Thursday. “To the most genuine and talented person I know. Go get your rest baby and I’m glad you’re at peace. Fly high, baby.”

She captioned a second post: “I’m not OK. 💔

Prior to his passing, Ray III had followed in his father’s football footsteps. The late athlete was a running back at Lake Mary Prep High in Florida before he played at the two-time Super Bowl Champ’s University of Miami alma mater. Ray III later transferred to Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union.

“Ray [III] was a tremendous young man who played with the spirit of a lion. He was a great asset to the Virginia Union family,” coach Mark James told the Baltimore Sun“He will always be a Panther. God bless his family.”

Ray III later went on to pursue a career in music with the release of his debut EP Now or Never.

