French Montana just wants everyone to be happy – including his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

TMZ caught up with the “All the Way Up” rapper outside of Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles and asked him about his take on Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, being accused of cheating on her with multiple women while she’s pregnant.

“Let me tell you something, man. I just want everybody to be happy, man. That’s all we’re promoting,” Montana, 33, said on Wednesday, April 11. “So when there’s negativity, I duck and move, papi. We’re doing good, we’re living good. We’re healthy, we’re wealthy.”

The musician then began singing Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” before getting into his car.

According to a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room, the “Unforgettable” rapper also followed The Strong Looks Better Naked author on Instagram shortly after the cheating scandal made headlines on Tuesday, April 10.

Montana and Kardashian, 33, dated on and off in 2013 and 2014. After they called it quits for the second time in December 2014, she said it was because she wasn’t ready for a relationship after her marriage to Lamar Odom ended. “I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive,” she said on an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons. “But now I’m like, I just want to be alone.”

A source close to the former NBA star, 38, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 11, that he is “very concerned to read the reports that Tristan has cheated on Khloé,” and that he “would absolutely get back together with Khloé.” The former Khloé & Lamar stars were married for four years and tied the knot after one month of dating.

Kardashian and Thompson, meanwhile, are expected to welcome a baby girl any day now. The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, was booed at his game against the New York Knicks at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday. Kardashian has also been in Cleveland, but a source told Us that she “just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland,” and head to Los Angeles, “but she can’t fly” because of her pregnancy.

