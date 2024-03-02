Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating Brad Falchuk’s birthday with a cozy memory.

To mark her husband’s special day on Friday, March 1, the Goop founder shared a new couple’s photo taken near the ocean blue water after sunset.

“Happy birthday @BradFalchuk,” she wrote via Instagram while looking fresh-faced alongside her husband. “You are my everything.”

While Falchuk’s birthday plans for the weekend are being kept private for now, Paltrow did offer a glimpse into what he was enjoying to eat on his big day via Instagram Stories.

For breakfast, Paltrow, 51, showcased her “birthday #boyfriendbreakfast” for Falchuk, 53, which included fried eggs placed over hashbrowns.

As for lunch, Falchuk’s “birthday lunch by request” was a fresh salmon salad that could come straight from Goop Kitchen.

The couple’s romance first began in 2014 on the set of Glee where Paltrow played Holly Holliday and Falchuk was a cocreator of the series.

Their professional relationship turned romantic with the pair getting engaged in November 2017 and tying the knot less than a year later.

For Paltrow — who shares kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin — the idea of saying “I do” again was something she was once unsure about.

“For a while, I thought, I don’t know if I’d ever do it again. I have my kids — what’s the point?” Paltrow told Marie Claire UK in October 2018. “And then I met this incredible man, who made me think, no, this person is worth making this commitment to. I’m very much the marrying kind.”

For Falchuk, he fell in love with a woman who is much more than an actress and successful businesswoman.

When marking her birthday in September 2021, the producer shared a glimpse of his wife that cameras don’t always catch.

“When you live with this woman, a few things become clear. There are the obvious things – that she’s beautiful, that she’s funny, that she likes things the way she likes them, when she likes them,” he wrote via Instagram. “That she is always busy — but also always has time for you. But the two things that really stand out are that she notices. And she acts.”

Falchuk continued, “A lot of people notice without acting. They notice. Then they complain or they gossip or they shrug. And a lot of people act without noticing. Sometimes it’s helpful, but that is a dangerous way to act. Because you’re usually just acting for yourself. But Gwyneth notices and acts.”