Concealing it no more. Frozen Broadway star Patti Murin revealed that she was raped twice in the same year.

Okay, here it is. When I was 24, I was date raped on two separate occasions by two different males. Why didn’t I say anything or report it? Because I was casually dating each of them and I didn’t think anyone would believe me. I didn’t even believe myself until years later. — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) September 27, 2018

“Okay, here it is. When I was 24, I was date raped on two separate occasions by two different males,” the 37-year-old actress tweeted on Thursday, September 27. “Why didn’t I say anything or report it? Because I was casually dating each of them and I didn’t think anyone would believe me. I didn’t even believe myself until years later.”

In the midst of retweeting others’ posts about the Dr. Christine Blasey Ford hearing, Murin also wrote: “Here’s the thing: you don’t ever forget the face and the name of the person who sexually assaulted or raped you. Their image, their voice, their identity is permanently seared into your mind and your soul. I know this for a fact.”

Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. The professor has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her in high school.

Murin was not the only celebrity to come forward with her story amid the hearing. Busy Philipps revealed on Instagram that she was raped at age 14. “It’s taken me 25 years to say those words,” the 39-year-old Cougar Town alum captioned her post. “I wrote about it in my book. I finally told my parents and sister about it 4 months ago.”

She added: “Today is the day we are silent no more. All of us. I’m scared to post this. I can’t imagine what Dr. Ford is feeling right now.”

Sarah Hyland shared her experience on Twitter as well, describing the circumstances behind her own sexual assault while the 27-year-old Modern Family star was in high school.

Murin, who plays Anna in the Broadway adaptation of the beloved Disney film, previously opened up to Us Weekly about the struggles she faces both onstage and off. “When I have a bad day, it’s not about things going wrong. I’ve been very open about it that I suffer from depression, anxiety and panic attacks,” the Chicago Med alum told Us in May. “The theater is sort of my safe place because of the people who are there, surrounding me and supporting me.”

Murin has been married to her Chicago Med costar Colin Donnell since June 2015.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing and recovering, and more.

