Clayton Echard’s ex-girlfriend Gabby Windey has a lot to say about his paternity scandal — and not all of it is positive.

“Clayton recently, last Friday, announced in a very Maury Povich way that he was not the father,” Nick Viall informed “The Viall Files” podcast guest Windey, 32, on Tuesday, October 10. “It was an interesting creative choice on the part of Clayton but nonetheless I appreciate his enthusiasm.”

Upon seeing the video, Windey — who initially competed on Echard’s season of The Bachelor — had a few criticisms.

“I feel like that’s the wrong tone for being accused of being a dad of twins,” she said. “This isn’t how I would respond. At least match the seriousness of this.”

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly last month revealed that Echard, 30, was accused of fathering an a former flame’s twins. He denied the claims to Us at the time, and has since taken a paternity test, which confirmed he’s not the father.

“I got the good news today,” Echard shared in his October 6 Instagram video. “The test results came back early and they said little to no fetal DNA present. Let’s go baby! I knew that was going to happen and thankfully five months of torture can finally be put to rest.”

When discussing the video on his podcast, Viall, 43, claimed that he had more information from “people closely related to the situation.”

“What I’m hearing is that this story is insane and the stuff that is out there is a fraction of what is the story I’ve heard,” he added. While Windey tried to get Viall to “share with the class,” he said he would recount some of the story.

“What I heard from someone very close to the situation was allegedly there was no sex,” Viall claimed. “There was oral sex and, allegedly … Clayton didn’t think it was possible that this person could be pregnant but he’s not a doctor and technically there was access.” (Echard makes the same claims in his court filing.)

Viall’s fiancée, Natalie Joy, chimed in adding, “Men are just … stupid.” Gabby added, “So what you’re not a doctor, you know how babies are made?”

Viall alleged that there “wasn’t intercourse” between Echard and this woman.

“He wasn’t comfortable coming out and being like, I 100 percent know she’s not pregnant because we didn’t have sex because there was oral sex,” Viall’s claims continued.

“Who would handle the situation like that?” Windey questioned. “I would just go to everybody, any kind of PR team, any kind of resource if I was Clayton and be like how’s the best way I could talk about it if I know scientifically that there’s no way I could really be the father unless there are very much lines blurred. I feel like that’s something you can confidently say.”

Viall went on to say that he’s heard some “outrageous” and “crazy” things regarding Echard’s situation but didn’t feel comfortable repeating any more details.

After Echard released his statement on Friday, the anonymous 33-year-old woman told Us Weekly that he was “lying” about the results.

“I just heard from the lab. Here is the relevant part of the [phone] call. Regardless of what Clayton says, the test is not inconclusive. The ‘testing is ongoing’ because they said that there was an issue with my sample and that they need another sample from me, which I am giving first thing on Wednesday,” she claimed to Us. “They have to send a testing kit from Maryland to Arizona, so that’s why there is a delay and why I can’t get it done on Monday.”

She further claimed that an employee at Ravgen, a biotechnology company focused on prenatal diagnostic testing, is “not saying [the test is] inconclusive, it’s just ongoing,” explaining that they need “another sample to finish it up.”

The employee said that “Clayton has been told specifically that even if it were to come back ‘inconclusive’ after this, it definitely does not mean I’m not pregnant and agrees he has misled his followers by saying that,” she also claimed.