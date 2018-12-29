Internet trolls can try to bring it on, but Gabrielle Union won’t stand for it.

The L.A.’s Finest star, 46, posted a glimpse at her upcoming collection with New York & Company, which she referred to as “eat/pray/love/travel/chill,” on her Instagram account on Friday, December 28. “All my unfinished work/projects from 2018 looking at me as I prepare my vision board for 2019 like,” she wrote, along with the eyes, unamused-face and neutral-face emojis.

The sneak-peek snapshot features the Being Mary Jane alum lounging on a sofa wearing a long black dress and green Li-Ning sneakers as she looks at the camera with her hand on her face.

Most of the comments were positive — “I like your new look Mom keep up the good work Gabby,” wrote one fan. “I wish I could pull off that look!!! Gorgeous!!!!!” wrote another — but there’s always at least one hater in the bunch.

“Can you dress your age please,” asked one Instagram user.

Union quickly responded to the commenter, “oh I’d loooove to hear what you think is age appropriate. Please gimme allll the age appropriate fashion advise [sic] I didn’t know I needed in my life.”

The Breaking In actress addressed online trolls earlier this month after people criticized her for kissing her newborn baby, Kaavia, on the mouth.

The Almost Christmas star/executive producer posted a video of herself placing multiple smooches directly on her 1-month-old daughter’s lips. “Kissing game,” Union wrote. “She’s got my [heart] on a string.”

“It’s unsanitary to kiss a baby on the mouth. We carry bacteria from what we eat. Strain of herpes and botchelism [sic] … are a couple of reasons,” one commenter wrote.

The Bring It On alum responded head-on. “Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth … I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work. Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her,” she said. “No visits with sick folk … If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm’s way … you got another thing coming.”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author welcomed her baby with husband Dwyane Wade via surrogacy in November.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!