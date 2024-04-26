Garcelle Beauvais became the latest celebrity — and first Real Housewife — to receive a royal surprise in the mail courtesy of Meghan Markle.

Beauvais, 57, showed off her jar of American Riviera Orchard jam courtesy of the Duchess of Sussex, 42, via Instagram on Friday, April 26.

Delicately balanced in a basket of lemons, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned the snap of her jam: “Sweetness.”

Markle has been sending out gift baskets of the jam before her new company, American Riviera Orchard, makes them available for purchase. According to the public trademark database, the company will sell items like jams and preserves, butters, tablewares, cutlery, tablecloths and cookbooks.

So far, jams have been sent to celebrities like Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen and Markle’s former Suits costar Abigail Spencer.

Jenner, 68, showed off her jar via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 24. Alongside a picture of her basket, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch wrote simply, “Thank you @americanrivieraorchard,” complete with a lemon and yellow heart emoji.

Kaling, 44, also showed off the gift via Instagram Stories, writing: “Obsessed.”

Teigen, 38, got a bit more wordy and dedicated an entire Instagram post to her jam.

“We jammin!!” she wrote on Wednesday alongside a video of her showing off her gift. “This might have been one of the best bites we’ve had all year – all we used is some rustic bread, salted butter, triple cream brie, thick cut bacon and some @americanrivieraorchard jam! took about 8 mins total and made us happy for the entire weekend. 🤍”

Meanwhile, Markle’s friend Spencer, 42 — who played Dana Scott on Suits — celebrated her gift basket with a series of photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, April 21.

“This jam is my jam,” the actress wrote alongside her slideshow, which included two pictures of Spencer rolling in the grass with her dog. “A delicious taste of what’s to come indeed… love you so M🍓🌱🍋🫶🏽.”

Markle’s fruity spread has actually become a bit of a royal hot topic since she started sending out the coveted jars.

Once celebs started posting about receiving their jam in the mail, the Buckingham Palace Shop took to Instagram to promote their own brand on Wednesday.

“Our Strawberry Preserve is made using only the finest berries and is delicious served in a variety of ways 🍓” the post read.

The coincidental timing of the post did not go unnoticed by many in the comments.

“Why buy an imposter when you can have the real royal strawberry jam!,” one person wrote. Another took aim at Markle and Prince Harry’s new home, writing, “Buckingham Palace over Montecito any day.”