Soap opera actress Haley Pullos has officially received jail time for a 2023 DUI car crash.

Pullos, 25, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to charges she faced following an April 2023 collision on a California freeway that resulted in injury and car damages on Monday, April 29.

“Haley is very grateful to the court for a minimum sentence and for recognizing her remorse and the strides she has made in her sobriety,” Pullos’ attorney, Mark Daniel Melnick, shared in a statement to Us Weekly.

In addition to serving prison time, the former General Hospital star reportedly must serve 200 hours of community service, five years of probation and pay over $8,000 in restitution to the victim of the crash, Courteney Wilder. She will return to court on July 29.

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn reacted to news of her former costar’s sentencing via X on Monday, writing, “As Haley’s TV mom I can tell some truth about her as I’ve loved her since she was a little girl. She made a HUGE mistake, knows it, owns it & has spent the last yr doing EVERYTHING imaginable to take responsibility 4 it.”

She continued: “It’s not that I oppose jail. It’s that I oppose this jail.” (Grahn, 68, has portrayed Alexis Davis on General Hospital since 1996.)

Pullos had been involved in an April 2023 car crash after driving the wrong way on a Pasadena highway and colliding head-on with another vehicle. Pullos, who was discovered to have marijuana and alcohol in her possession at the time of the crash, allegedly was involved in another hit-and-run traffic collision prior to the incident, TMZ reported.

Wilder was hospitalized with major injuries as a result of the crash and filed a lawsuit against Pullos in June 2023. In the filing, Wilder claimed that the crash also caused severe damage to his car, which was totaled from the scene, according to TMZ.

That same month, Us confirmed that Pullos had been charged with two felony counts of causing injury while driving under the influence and one misdemeanor charge for hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. She pleaded not guilty to all three charges at the time, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for the following month.

After Wilder sought damages for the crash, Pullos reportedly filed a request to dismiss the lawsuit against her in March. According to multiple outlets, Pullos allegedly blamed Wilder for the incident and denied Wilder’s claims that she was at fault.

In the months after the April 2023 crash, Pullos reportedly spent time at a rehabilitation facility, and her General Hospital character was recast. “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover,” she said in a May 2023 statement to Soap Opera Digest. “I will be back as soon as possible!”

Pullos portrayed Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital from 2009 to 2023 and was initially replaced by Holiday Mia Kriegel. The role was recast for a second time in July 2023, with Brooke Anne Smith taking over the role. The character’s current actress is Kristen Vaganos.