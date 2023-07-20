General Hospital is getting another new face after Haley Pullos exited the series earlier this year.

Brooke Anne Smith was tapped to take over playing Molly Lansing-Davis — who was briefly portrayed by Mia Kriegel — according to Soaps.com. Smith, 39, made her onscreen debut on Wednesday, July 19, after Kriegel, 23, was initially cast after Pullos’ departure.

Pullos, 25, originated the role of Molly in 2009. She announced in April that she was leaving General Hospital, telling Soap Opera Digest, “Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing OK, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible!”

Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that Pullos was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor following a near-fatal car crash. The actress was officially charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney on June 28 for one felony count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.

Pullos pleaded not guilty to all three charges. According to a police report, Pullos drove her car the wrong way on a Pasadena highway and hit another car head-on that was traveling at 60 miles per hour. The soap star was also named in a separate hit-and-run traffic collision before the crash on the freeway.

“Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning,” the Pasadena Fire Department wrote via Facebook at the time. “Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision. Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles. Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc.”

Ahead of Pullos’ upcoming preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 27, she was sued by the other driver involved in the crash, Courtney Wilder. Per TMZ, Wilder claims in the lawsuit that Pullos was driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Wilder accused Pullos of causing lasting injuries to his body and severe damage to his car. Pullos has yet to respond.