Calling in the grandkids. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will all reportedly be part of King Charles III‘s coronation.

Prince William and Princess Kate‘s three children will take part in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, according to a Saturday, March 18, report from London’s The Times. The outlet saw the rehearsal plans for the ceremony.

The historic event is set to take place on Saturday, May 6. Though Charles, 74, immediately assumed his role sovereign upon Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 in September 2022, the ceremony marks typically comes after allowing several months of mourning.

Charles and his wife, Camilla, will be crowned king and queen consort at the ceremony, which will be overseen by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey. Charles and Camilla, 75, will arrive at Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in what’s known as The King’s Procession. After the service will be the coronation procession with their grandchildren and other family members.

After they arrive at Buckingham Palace, the royal family will appear on the balcony to wave to onlookers and conclude the day.

As second in line to the throne, Prince George, 9, was widely expected to have a role in the ceremony. He and Charlotte, 7, both appeared at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral last year. However, this will be one of the first major formal ceremonies for Louis, 4. He’ll turn 5 two weeks before the coronation. The family considered him too young to participate in the queen’s funeral.

While Prince William, 40, and his children are expected to attend, it isn’t clear if Prince Harry will return home for the big day. Earlier this month, he and wife Meghan Markle confirmed that they were invited to the coronation festivities.

“I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the Archewell founders told Us Weekly on Sunday, March 5. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

Harry, 38, previously expressed some hesitation when it came to joining his family in the U.K. for the event. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the BetterUp CIO said in a January interview on ITV. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”