Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday, May 27, suffering from low blood pressure and fatigue.

Jim McGrath, the spokesman for the former president, tweeted on Sunday that Bush, 93, was staying in the hospital for evaluation.

“President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue,” McGrath wrote. “He will likely remain there for a few days for observation.”

He added: “The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort.”

Bush was previously admitted to the ICU at a hospital in Houston on April 22. He had contracted an infection that spread to his blood a week after his wife, Barbara Bush, died at the age of 92 on April 17. He was taken to the Houston Methodist Hospital one day after her funeral service.

The former president, who has been in and out of the hospital in recent years, shared a statement on April 18, a day after his wife’s death. “I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact, I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up,” the statement read. “We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”

The pair wed in 1945 and were married for 73 years. They shared six children together: George, 71, Jeb, 65, Dorothy, 58, Neil, 63, Marvin, 61, and the late Pauline, who passed away in 1953 at age 3.

