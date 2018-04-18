George H. W. Bush released a bittersweet statement following the death of his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush.

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact,” the former president’s statement began on Wednesday, April 18, one day after Barbara’s death. “But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up.”

Herewith a statement from former President @GeorgeHWBush. pic.twitter.com/USSq5RkD4g — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 18, 2018

“We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it,” the statement continued. “So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”

The former First Lady died on Tuesday, April 17 at the age of 92 — just two days after the former president’s office released a statement announcing she would no longer be seeking medical treatment for her failing health.

Since the announcement of her passing, several of her family members and political leaders have honored her in heartfelt social media posts.

“Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions. To us, she was so much more. Mom kept us on our toes and kept us laughing until the end. I’m a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother,” her son — and the 43rd President of the United States — George W. Bush said. “Our family will miss her dearly, and we thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.”

“I already miss this force of a woman— the ‘enforcer’ because she was the glue that held our family together. She taught me to use my voice but also to value the opinions of others,” her granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager wrote on Instagram. “She adored her friends and family; her loyalty was unwavering.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama and President Donald Trump and wife Melania also paid tribute to her on their social media accounts. First Lady Melania Trump will be attending Barbara’s funeral service on Saturday, April 19.

