That’s the spirit! George H. W. Bush’s health has improved so much since he was admitted to the ICU on Sunday, April 22, that his only concern now is the NBA playoffs.

A statement shared by the former president’s office on Wednesday, April 25, began, “President George H. W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue his recovery there for several more days.”

“He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress,” the statement continued. “President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes.”

The press release ended with an assurance that the 41st president is “more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves” than his health.

As previously reported, Bush fell ill after he contracted an infection that spread to his blood just a week after his wife of 73 years, Barbara Bush, died at the age of 92 on April 17. He was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital one day after her funeral service.

The 93-year-old Navy Veteran released an emotional — yet bittersweet — statement following his wife’s death on April 18. “I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up,” the statement read. “We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”

The couple, who married in 1945, shared seven kids, including George W. Bush, the 43rd president of the United States.

