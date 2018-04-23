George H. W. Bush has been admitted to the hospital for treatment of a blood infection, less than a week after his wife Barbara Bush’s death, the former president’s spokesperson confirmed on Monday, April 23.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood,” Jim McGarth wrote in a statement on Twitter. “He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

Statement by the Office of @GeorgeHWBush on President Bush's health. pic.twitter.com/8UkB53JHqD — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 23, 2018

News of the 41st president’s hospitalization comes just two days after the former first lady’s funeral, which was attended by members of the Bush family, Melania Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, in Houston on Saturday, April 21.

The father of six, 93, paid tribute to his wife of 73 years who died on Tuesday, April 17, in a heartfelt statement.

“I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact,” the former president said on Wednesday, April 18. “But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on — as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list.”

George H. W., who is the oldest living former president, was admitted to the hospital twice last year. In January 2017, he ended up in the ICU for an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Three months later, he was hospitalized “for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.”

