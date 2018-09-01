Sharing is caring. Former President George W. Bush was captured in a CNN live feed video passing a piece of candy to former First Lady Michelle Obama at U.S. Senator John McCain’s funeral in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, September 1, and the internet is loving it.

In the sweet clip, Bush, 72, is seen accepting the treat from his wife, Laura Bush, while listening to former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman speak before stealthily passing it on to Obama. “Thank you,” the Becoming author, 54, can be seen replying.

🇺🇸Making America Sweet Again https://t.co/LzPEX2JphM — Holly Robinson Peete🧚🏽‍♂️ (@hollyrpeete) September 1, 2018

The small gesture quickly sparked a flood of responses on social media, including actress Holly Robinson Peete. “My favorite part was tmw George Bush kept his eyes forward trying to be sneaky but then snuck a quick look down to see that she got it,” she tweeted. “I love this moment so much. Their candy exchange is neither mean, petty, dishonest, or vile.”

Other commenters echoed Peete’s sentiments, with one tweeting, “Nobody will ever love me as much as George Bush loves Michelle Obama,” while another lobbied for the duo to pair up for a travel show where “George Bush and Michelle Obama go abroad and get up to wacky adventures.”

Added another, “Whoever thought that George Bush would seem like your favorite uncle?”

Bush delivered a eulogy at McCain’s service, commending the late Navy veteran for his humanity. “He respected the dignity inherent in every life,” he said. “A dignity that does not stop at borders and cannot be erased by dictators. Perhaps above all, John detested the abuse of power. He could not abide bigots and swaggering despots.”

Former President Barack Obama also gave a speech at the funeral held at Washington National Cathedral.

Also in attendance at the memorial were White House staffers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who attended in President Donald Trump’s absence, Jay Leno, Warren Beatty and Annette Bening.

McCain died at age 81 on August 25 following a battle with brain cancer.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!