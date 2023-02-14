No strings attached? Gerard Piqué broke his silence on moving on with girlfriend Clara Chia after his split from longtime partner Shakira, jokingly calling himself a “puppet” in the process.

When speaking about his wardrobe in a recent interview with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, the soccer star, 36, told the host that Chia, 23, is the mastermind behind his style.

“The truth is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me,” the athlete shared. “I’m a puppet.”

Last week, the former Manchester United player name-dropped Shakira, 46, whom he split from in June 2022 after 12 years together. (The former couple are parents of sons Milan, 10 and Sasha, 8.)

When asked by YouTuber John Nellis about the most famous contact he has in his phone — not soccer related — Piqué responded that it’s his ex.

“I would say Shakira, probably, who was my partner,” the retired FC Barcelona defender said. “I’m thinking of Instagram followers and yes, I would say Shakira for that reason.”

Piqué and the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer announced their split in June 2022, two months before the athlete was spotted packing on the PDA with Chia.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the exes said in a statement at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

Shakira, for her part, was “heartbroken” when her ex began dating the model so soon after their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2022, the same month Piqué and Chia were spotted making out at a Dani Martin concert.

“She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her,” the insider told Us in August 2022. “She just wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her.”

Several months later, on Tuesday, February 14 — Valentine’s Day — Shakira seemingly slammed her ex and his new relationship via Instagram. The “Whenever, Wherever” singer lip synced to SZA’s “Kill Bill,” mouthing the lyrics, “I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?”

The Grammy winner previously admitted to Elle in September 2022 that she was struggling amid her separation from Piqué. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation,” she said at the time, adding, “It’s been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. … I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my No. 1 mission in life.”

In January, Shakira seemingly alluded to her breakup on her new song “#53” with the lyric “I was out of your league.” One week later, Piqué and Chia confirmed their romance via Instagram, sharing a selfie of their faces touching.

“Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue,” the “Waka Waka” songstress captioned a video of herself dancing the next day, seemingly in response to Piqué’s new romance.