The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner stands by his love for Indiana after disagreements over which state to call home led to his split from Theresa Nist.

Turner, 72, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 23, to share various snaps from a weekend he spent at the lake near his Indiana home.

“The Annual Poker Run on Big Long Lake shows the best of Indiana culture,” he captioned the post. “Great friends coming together for fun and fundraising. Creative and hilarious Poker stops. Renewed friendships and a few adult beverages. Best lake day of the summer.”

In one photo, Turner was seen wearing a shirt that read, “Indiana, it’s not that bad!”

The show of love for the Hoosier State comes amid Turner and Nist’s divorce, which took place after they couldn’t figure out their living arrangements.

After finding love on The Golden Bachelor, Turner and Nist, 70, got married earlier this year with cameras rolling. Just 90 days after their televised wedding ceremony, the pair shocked Bachelor Nation fans when they announced their split.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner said on Good Morning America in April. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

Us Weekly broke the news that same day that Turner filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. He cited an “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for their divorce. Shortly before their breakup made headlines, Us confirmed that Turner was residing at his lake house in Indiana while Nist stayed at her home in New Jersey.

The duo shed light on their living situation during their GMA interview. “We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home,” Nist said in April. “But we never got to the point where we made that decision.”

Turner and Nist have remained tight-lipped since announcing their divorce. Turner’s daughter Angie, meanwhile, spoke out after her family received backlash after the breakup.

“I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!” Angie wrote via social media at the time. “What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with.”

She continued: “My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings.”