The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner may not be ready to jump into another relationship following his divorce from Theresa Nist, but he will seemingly have a lot of options when he is.

Gerry, 72, told TMZ on Wednesday, June 19, that he is receiving direct messages from women on social media and being approached the old-fashioned way — with women walking up to him in public, including in wineries — to hand over their phone numbers.

Gerry has yet to pursue any of the connections, but told the outlet that he’s accepting the numbers. While he is flattered by the action, Gerry added that he’s being cautious of those who reach out to him first — and would prefer to meet someone organically.

When he does dip his toe back in the dating pool, Gerry has a few things in mind for his ideal match. Gerry told TMZ he’s looking for “a good friend and someone who loves adventure, travel and is able to be on the move.” He also hoped his future beau would live in Indiana, where he’s based.

Gerry’s update in his love life comes months after he popped the question to Theresa, 70, during The Golden Bachelor season 1 finale. They went on to exchange vows during a live ABC television special in January.

Months after their wedding, Us Weekly reported that Gerry and Theresa had not moved in together. The pair announced their decision to go their separate ways in April.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said during an appearance on Good Morning America in April.

Later that day, Us confirmed that Gerry had filed for divorce in Indiana, citing “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for the split.

Earlier this month, Gerry and Theresa signed a marital settlement agreement, per legal documents obtained by Us. According to the agreement, Theresa will keep any real estate, furniture, personal belongings, vehicles and bank accounts in her name. She will also maintain all past and present employment benefits.

Gerry, for his part, will keep all properties, vehicles, bank accounts and employment benefits in his name and his own personal belongings.

Gerry also filed a summary dissolution on June 12, speeding up the divorce process for the pair to avoid lengthy court time. Us confirmed that the twosome signed a waiver of final hearing.