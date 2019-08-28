Gigi Hadid Posts Sweet Instagram Tribute for Blake Lively’s 32nd Birthday

Best buds. Gigi Hadid posted a sweet Instagram tribute for her friend Blake Lively’s 32nd birthday, calling her pregnant bestie a “queen.”

The supermodel, 24, took to her social media on Tuesday, August 27, two days after the star’s birthday, to write an emotional message.

“It’s this Queen’s birthday week and I just want to say how grateful and lucky I am to have a friend like you, B,” Hadid captioned a photo of her and a pregnant Lively in the kitchen. “You are a real one and inspire me in so many ways. I will only be able to thank you enough by making you endless oatmeal griddle cakes and training your children to be world class disposable-camera photographers. I love you ! Wishing you every blessing.”

The duo have been friends for several years. They were first photographed together at the God’s Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City in October 2014. Most recently, the two attended mutual friend Taylor Swift’s childhood hero-themed New Year’s Eve party in December. For the occasion, Lively dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, while Hadid wore a Mary Poppins costume.

The Tommy Hilfiger model wasn’t the only celebrity to wish the Gossip Girl star a happy birthday. Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, also took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress — though his message wasn’t as sentimental as Hadid’s.

For his wife’s milestone, the Deadpool star posted an Instagram slideshow of 10 photos of her. The catch? All of the pictures either show Lively out of frame or with her eyes closed.

“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” he simply captioned the series.

Lively and Reynolds, who married in 2012, revealed that they’re expecting a third child when the Green Lantern actress showed up at the premiere of her husband’s film Detective Pikachu in May with a massive baby bump.

On Lively’s birthday, the Canadian heartthrob joked that he wanted the couple’s baby-to-be to “stay in” his wife’s pregnant belly.

“Get that baby outta here!!!” a fan commented on his birthday post, to which the actor responded: “I keep whispering, ‘stay in…’”

