



Gigi Hadid’s recent vacation in Greece was far from paradise.

The model, 24, clapped back over the backlash she’s received for an Instagram post telling her followers to “spend your money elsewhere” after she was robbed in Mykonos, Greece on August 9. The criticism came on Saturday, August 10, when Hadid posted to her Instagram account, revealing that she and her friends had been burglarized while on vacation in Greece and that she would “never [be] going back.”

“Mykonos film in. PS(A). Don’t let insta fool u. Got robbed. Never going back lol. Wouldn’t recommend. Spend your money elsewhere,” Hadid captioned a photo on her second Instagram account @gisposable, where the model posts pictures taken from disposable cameras.

The declaration was met with criticism from followers who thought it was unfair for the model to blame the entire island of Mykonos for her bad experience. Many also found fault with Hadid for continuing to post photos from her Greek vacation, despite her negative opinions of the country.

“Let me get this straight, you’re blaming the whole of Mykonos because you were robbed and in retaliation you’re trying to impact their tourism and economy by telling people not go to there? And all of this is done with a bikini pic? Okay girl,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “People get robbed in NYC too; is she never going there either?”

Hadid responded to the backlash in a comment on Tuesday, August 13, explaining that she had been “robbed along with more than 30 houses that night, some to gunpoint.” After the incident, the model claimed that she was unable to contact the Mykonos police except through her personal security. Hadid also accused the local authorities of not having the “training and resources” necessary to deal with the “amount of crime” that happens there.

“Let me make this clear for everyone below who thinks I don’t deserve to have an opinion on my experience,” Hadid wrote. “It was not possible to contact any form of law enforcement except through my local security who happened to have a contact.”

She continued, “That is a privilege that most people traveling there wouldn’t have. If something happens while the police station is closed, there is nothing that can be done to protect yourself, and when the station does open, it doesn’t seem as though their training and resources are in line with keeping people safe or keeping up with the amount of crime that is happening on a nightly basis there (I am speaking of the island specifically only because it’s where I experienced this).”

Hadid further explained that if she had known of the state of crime in Mykonos before her trip, she wouldn’t have traveled there.

“This is not information that is shared with people before they go,” she wrote. “If I’d known it happened so much and there was not enough infrastructure to protect myself I wouldn’t have gone. So this is my opinion based on actual events and you not liking that isn’t my problem.”

She ended her comment by clapping back at those who criticized her for posting photos from her vacation even after her robbery.

Hadid wrote, “Lastly, I work my ass off and never do a trip like this for myself and friends, so if I want to post pictures of the trip after being robbed, I will do so.”

Hadid’s comment came on the same day as her date with Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron at Justin Theroux’s bar Ray’s in New York City on Tuesday, August 13. The outing was one of several recent hangouts between Hadid and Cameron after the Florida native was broken up with on the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette.

After her breakup with Jed Wyatt, Bachelorette Hannah Brown asked out Cameron, and the two spent the night together at the beauty queen’s home in Los Angeles, but they haven’t been seen together since.

“[I’m] more so focused on filling my cup as a single woman and my opportunities moving forward, and that doesn’t mean with a man,” Brown told Us Weekly in August 2019 after Cameron’s first date with Hadid.

