Don’t speak ill of Kim Cattrall. Gilles Marini, who starred in the first Sex and the City film, defended his costar when he spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about their friendship and the actress’ decision to pass on a third movie.

When asked if he was still in touch with the cast of the first spinoff film, Marini told Us at Nights of the Jack in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, October 10, “Yeah! Especially Kim Cattrall. Kim is one of the most incredible women on planet Earth. She’s absolutely phenomenal, kind, sweet, strong. What an actress. No, I love her. I love her.”

Marini played love interest Dante to Cattrall’s character, Samantha, in the 2008 film.

The 42-year-old Switched at Birth star, who expressed to Us that Cattrall has his support “until the end,” also attempted to justify the Tell Me a Story star declining to participate in another film. “We can’t point fingers at anybody because they didn’t want to make a movie,” he said. “It’s the past. It’s what they wanted to do. If it doesn’t make them happy, they shouldn’t do it, because then you’ll regret it. I’ve done things that didn’t make me happy, but I was forced to do it, and let me tell you something: I still regret it every day and I don’t like that.”

However, the Devious Maids alum would be all in should Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) take another turn on the big screen. “If they came back and said, ‘Hey, we’d like to put you in the story line. Do you want to do it?’ Absolutely,” Marini explained. “Are you kidding? It’s the movie that made me.”

Cattrall engaged in a very public feud with Parker after the Mannequin star declined to star in the third film. The 62-year-old actress said in October 2017 that the Divorce star “could have been nicer” about reacting to the news, and Cattrall later lashed out at the Failure to Launch actress when Parker sent condolences following the death of the Police Academy star’s brother.

Parker, 53, downplayed the spat in April. “I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine that,” she told Vulture at the time. “I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along.”

The Hocus Pocus star also insisted earlier this month that she is “not sure if [she] can imagine doing another movie without” Cattrall.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

