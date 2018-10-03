Making amends? Sarah Jessica Parker revealed there’s something holding her back from doing a third Sex and the City movie — and it might surprise you!

“You are still my hero. Please replace or right her out — Kim/Samantha if she is not interested and bring back Sex and the City Movie #3,” a fan wrote on Parker’s Instagram, referencing Kim Cattrall. “The fans need this.”

Parker, 53, responded to the comment, writing, “Not sure if I can imagine doing another movie without her. X.”

Parker and Cattrall starred as Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones in the HBO series Sex and the City from 1998 to 2004, then in two films, one in 2008 and one in 2010.

However, Parker’s comment may come as a surprise to many fans as Cattrall, 61, admitted last year that she did not want to do a third movie. She made headlines in October when she said Parker “could have been nicer,” then again when she added on Twitter that Samantha was her “hero” but she was ready to “move on.”

The feud continued in February following the sudden death of Cattrall’s brother, in which Parker sent her condolences in an Instagram comment. Following her comment, Cattrall posted on her account, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @Sarahjessicaparker.” She added in the caption, “I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting out tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ personal.”

In April, Parker told Vulture that there “is no catfight” between her and her former costar. “I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it,” she told the publication. “I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!