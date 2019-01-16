Causing a stir. Razor brand Gillette got people talking when it released its “The Best Men Can Be” campaign on Monday, January 14, to stop “excusing [boys’] bad behavior” and fight against toxic masculinity.

The powerful commercial showed boys of different ages standing up against sexual harassment, bullying and more in the wake of the #MeToo movement. “We believe in the best in men … to say the right thing, to act the right way,” the narrator states. “Some already are, in ways big and small. But some is not enough, because the boys watching today will be the men of tomorrow.”

The advertisement quickly started trending on Twitter and drew an assortment of reactions from the masses. Some people vowed to never use Gillette products again, while others praised the company for addressing important issues. Many celebrities weighed in, as well.

Chrissy Teigen was on the pro-Gillette side of the debate and tweeted, “I’ve been using a men’s Gillette razor since I was 14. Gillette was the first major company to hire me when I was kind of known as a risky little b for brands. I still use a gillette fusion razor and I still get so much joy from a fresh blade. in closing, I love you, Gillette.”

Gillette appreciated the 33-year-old model’s praises and replied, “Thank you, Chrissy, for your kind words & support! Young Chrissy was a pleasure to work with! We believe in the best in men – and are commited [sic] to championing the many men who are setting the right examples for future generations.”

Maria Shriver, Rainn Wilson and Jessica Chastain were some of the other stars who also stood behind Gillette’s message. “My son @CShriver573 just sent me this powerful ad,” the I’ve Been Thinking author, 63, wrote on Twitter. “It gave me hope and chills. What about you?”

The Office alum, 52, tweeted, “I applaud @Gillette for this amazing, heart-felt ad addressing Toxic Masculinity. It’s powerful and much needed. I plan on sharing it with my son,” while the 41-year-old Zookeeper’s Wife actress added, “Thank you @Gillette for this reminder of the beauty of men. I’m so moved by your call to action #TheBestMenCanBe.“

Not everyone agreed with Gillette’s campaign, however. Piers Morgan wrote an entire column about his feelings and called the ad “one of the most pathetic, virtue-signalling [sic] things I’ve ever endured watching.” The View’s Meghan McCain found herself on the outs with her fellow cohosts when she admitted she doesn’t “love the ad.”

“I grew up in a military family … all the men in my family are in the military — we all shoot guns,” she said during the Tuesday, January 15, episode. “I think there’s this backlash against being traditionally masculine, as well. I just want men to obviously not sexually harass anyone, not make any woman feel offended, not do anything illegal … all those things they’re doing in that ad is great. I also think if you want to be a UFC fighter, that’s fine too.”

The crowd started booing, which the late Senator John McCain’s daughter, 34, said was “so ridiculous.”

