Gina Kirschenheiter’s restraining order against ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter remains in effect more than a year after she filed for it.

Nevertheless, changes have been made to the protective order. Matt, 36, is no longer required to undergo alcohol and drug testing or monitoring of any kind as of April, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The restraining order was “amended by stipulation of the parents,” marking the fifth time it has been altered.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 36, and Matt still must use the website TalkingParents to discuss their children: Nicholas, 8, Sienna, 6, and Luca, 5. The platform allows parents to communicate through a third party that keeps track of their conversations.

The next hearing for the domestic violence case is scheduled for January 2021.

Gina filed for a restraining order against Matt in June 2019. The exes married in 2010 and announced their split in July 2018. They finalized their divorce in December 2019.

The TV personality detailed Matt’s alleged abuse during the season 14 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which aired in December 2019. She claimed that he attacked her in June of that year after they agreed to reconcile.

“He was just like a different person,” she said. “I was really scared. I ran out of the house, and I rang my neighbor’s doorbell, and I was banging on the door. And he dragged me back in the house.”

Gina alleged that her neighbors then intervened. “A lot of the neighbors heard. They all called the police and then the cops came, they arrested him,” she recalled. “It was scary. It was really scary.”

Matt was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in September 2019. He pleaded not guilty at the time. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.

As for Gina, she moved on with boyfriend Travis Mullen in the summer of 2019. “I’ve had a year, I’ve had a year, I know everybody refers to it as a season, but it’s been a year,” she exclusively told Us in November 2019. “[In 2020] we are manifesting good life decisions. We are manifesting good luck and love in the love life.”