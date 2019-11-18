



From her platinum blonde locks to her roller costar love life, Gina Kirschenheiter isn’t afraid to admit that she had a rocky 2019.

“I’ve had a year, I’ve had a year, I know everybody refers to it as a season, but it’s been a year,” the 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star told Us Weekly exclusively at BravoCon. “It’s so hard to watch my bad mistakes. Obviously the DUI was obviously epically stupid. My bad beauty choices, the platinum hair is rough to watch, it’s real rough. Everyone knows it’s terrible to watch. It was on par with my year.”

While Gina noted that watching herself reunite with her estranged husband, Matt Kirschenheiter, is “obviously difficult,” she cringes more watching her dating scenes.

“I find it most hard for me to watch anytime I reference a date that I went on. I just get so embarrassed by it. So that for me, I don’t know what it is, but I have such a hard time watching that. It makes you feel like a little girl or whatever,” she told Us. “[In 2020] we are manifesting good life decisions. We are manifesting good luck and love in the love life. And we are manifesting onwards and upwards with good fashion and beauty choices.”

Fans saw Gina and Matt, who share daughter Sienna, 5, and sons Nicholas, 7, and Luca, 4, rekindle their romance during season 14 of RHOC, which is currently airing. The reality TV personality, who admitted to sleeping with her ex, however, proceeded with their divorce after Matt, 35, was arrested for domestic violence in June.

“Coparenting … we’ve managed to have success in that,” she told Us. “So that I just want to stay standing.”

Gina has since moved on with her new boyfriend, Travis Mullen, whom she introduced fans to in September via Instagram.

“He has watched only maybe three of episodes with me,” Gina told Us about her new man watching RHOC. “But he had never watched before obviously and it’s not like his jam really, but he’ll watch it with me cause he’s just like a sweetheart.”

While Gina didn’t reveal if Mullen plans to watch the reunion with her, she left the recent taping feeling better than she did after the season 13 reunion.

“I didn’t feel like it was as bad as last year. Last year, I remember I had this vivid memory of as soon as it wrapped I was literally in the corner in the fetal position in a ball, just like, that was the most toxic day of my life,” she admitted to Us. “And this year I really felt like it was much better. I felt like obviously it’s sensational, you know, we get all out everything we have to get out. But I felt like at the end of the day kind of try to find common ground and that felt really good. For me personally, it was hard for my personal stuff, which you’ll see, but it always feels better to get it out at the end of the day.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.