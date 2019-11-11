



Talk about relationship goals! Gisele Bündchen can rely on her husband, Tom Brady, to keep her warm in the cold winter months.

Bündchen, 39, posted an adorable photo of the longtime loves to Instagram on Sunday, November 10. Brady, 42, was shown wrapping his jacket around his wife, as they stared lovingly at each other.

The sweet Instagram post was accompanied by a heartfelt message, in which the supermodel showed her appreciation for the New England Patriots quarterback.

“My friends always ask me as a Brazilian how do I survive the New England cold,” she wrote. “I have a really cozy @tombrady blanket. ❤️.”

Brady and Bündchen first crossed paths in 2006 when the pair were introduced by friends and they later struck up a romantic relationship that December. The NFL star proposed to his love in January 2009 after a little over two years together. After a brief engagement, the couple tied the knot one month later in Santa Monica.

“I knew right way — the first time I saw him,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009 of Brady being The One. “We met through a friend. The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, ‘That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!’”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel continued, “We sat and talked for three hours. I had to go home for Christmas, but I didn’t want to leave. You know that feeling of, like, you can’t get enough? From the first day we met, we’ve never spent one day without speaking to each other.”

Brady and Bündchen are the parents of son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. The six-time Super Bowl champion also shares a 12-year-old son, John, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Though the couple’s love story has served as inspiration for many over the years, Brady is the first to admit that their marriage isn’t perfect. “Gisele is not really into sports,” he admitted to Men’s Health in its September 2019 cover story.

“She’s like a kite flying in the sky, and I’m kind of tethering her,” he continued. “Sometimes, I have to hold on hard. But she knows I’m always there for her.”

The athlete also pointed out the pair’s differences, as he shared how Bündchen’s “life has been very nontraditional” compared to his.

“She left home at 14; she lived in Japan at 16 in an era with no cell phones. She lived in New York City at 17 without speaking English,” he said at the time. “In her mind, there are no boundaries. ‘Why can’t you do that? Why do you have to go to school? Why can’t you just leave and live in a different country?’ In her reality, you can. Coming from mine, it was very different.”