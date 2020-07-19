Giving back. Gisele Bündchen wants to share her 40th birthday with the planet, so she’s asking friends and family to plant trees instead of giving her birthday gifts.

The model, 39, posted a series of photos via Instagram on Saturday, July 18, featuring her husband, Tom Brady, and their children, Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7, as they planted trees.

“As some of you know, my birthday is coming up on July 20th. And it’s not just any birthday! I can’t believe I am turning 40,” Bündchen wrote. “I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth.”

The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author added that she and her family were forced to cancel her original birthday plans to plant trees in her native Brazil due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Then I had another thought,” she continued. “What if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there? I’ve already talked to my family and my friends — and they will all turn their gifts into trees. That way, we can all help give something back to our planet.”

Bündchen and her family have been quarantined in Florida since Brady, 42, signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. A source told Us Weekly in May that the couple — who tied the knot in 2009 — have cherished their time together despite the struggles of quarantine.

“With the quarantine, it’s a challenge for them like any other parents trying to stick to a normal routine in the household,” the insider said. “But this added time together is such a gift. They’re making the most of it during the off-season and prioritizing family time before training really kicks into high gear for Tom.”

Bündchen and the former New England Patriots quarterback have also used this period of self-isolation to teach their children core values. Brady also shares son Jack, 12, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“Gisele is a passionate environmentalist and Tom is very charitable himself,” the source explained.”They both prioritize teaching their kids kindness, generosity and giving back.”