Gisele Bundchen Gushes Over Her Little Yoga Partner Daughter Vivian

Mini me! Gisele Bündchen revealed her daughter Vivian’s yoga transformation over the past 6 years in a sweet tribute.

“My little yoga partner is growing so fast!” Bündchen, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 7, alongside a photo of her little one doing yoga by her side in 2013 and in 2020. “I love her more than words can express!”

The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author shared a side-by-side photo of her and husband Tom Brady’s 7-year-old daughter doing matching exercise poses from two different years.

Vivian is a baby in the first image, reaching for the sky inside their home and trying to embody the same look of Bündchen’s real yoga move.

The second photo is more recent, showing the couple’s youngest child — they also share son Benjamin, 10 — mirroring her mom’s pose perfectly. The mother-daughter duo are also wearing similar workout outfits in the 2020 version, and have their hair up in matching topknots.

“I have no words to express how much I love her,” the supermodel added.

Brady, 42, who shares eldest son, John, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan, commented on his wife’s photo, writing, “Vivi loves her Mommy … ❤️❤️❤️ and I do too !!!”

The Brazil native often has twinning moments with her daughter, which she highlighted in a birthday tribute to Vivian in December.

“❤️Happy birthday, my sunshine. I am so lucky to be your mother,” Bündchen wrote at the time. “Thank you for brightening each day of our lives. We love you so much!”

The mother of two shared two photos of herself and her doppelgänger daughter via Instagram for the special day. In one image, the pair are both wearing yellow bathing suits, and in the other their long locks look identical.

Bündchen’s bonding moments don’t stop, however, with Vivian. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, she and Brady have been keeping their kids closer than ever.

“This added time together is such a gift,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May, regarding the family’s quarantine time. “They’re making the most of it during the off-season and prioritizing family time before training really kicks into high gear for Tom.”

The insider added that after 11 years of marriage, the quarterback and model have grown “even closer over the years being open and honest with one another and by committing to each other and prioritizing their family.”