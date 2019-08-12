



Looking back. Gisele Bündchen reflected on the ups and downs of breast-feeding her children.

“One of the most special moments I’ve shared with my kids was while breast-feeding” the model, 39, captioned a Friday, August 9, Instagram upload. “That special look you get, that feeling of connection is unlike anything I have ever experienced. … Yes, in the beginning it can be difficult, it can hurt (the cracks, bleeding, engorgement), but no matter how challenging, I would not change that experience for anything in this world. I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel added, “Congratulations to all mamas out there for the effort that we put in, the ones who breast-feed, and those who could not and have had heartbreaking moments trying to. I celebrate all of you!”

In the throwback photo, the actress gazed down at her now 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, while nursing her. When she and her husband, Tom Brady, welcomed the little one in 2012, she joined older brother Benjamin, now 9. The professional football player, 42, also shares John, 11, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Earlier this month, the athlete opened up about his relationship with Benjamin, telling Men’s Health, “When Benny came along, I thought he would be just like [my son] Jack … [who] is just like me. So I was like, ‘C’mon, let’s do this.’ And he was like ‘Nope.’ And I was like, ‘What? No, do this!’ And Gisele kept saying to me, ‘Would you effing understand that your son is different?’ It was hard for me. I was like, ‘What do you mean? He’s a boy; he should do all these things that I do.’”

The Super Bowl winner added, “The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it’s great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do. When we do that, we have the best time. He’s like, ‘OMG, Dad, you’re so funny.’ He loves joking, and I joke back.”

