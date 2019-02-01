Something needed to change. Gisele Bündchen revealed she was partying too much and overworking herself during her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” the supermodel, 38, told PORTER magazine in a story published on Friday, February 1, about her split from the actor. “Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

Bündchen and DiCaprio, 44, dated from 2000 to 2005. She previously addressed their relationship and subsequent breakup in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life.

“I had been smoking cigarettes, drinking a bottle of wine and three mocha Frappuccinos every day, and I gave up everything in one day. I thought, if this stuff is in any way the cause of this pain in my life, it’s gotta go,” she wrote. “Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher, they come into our lives to show us something about ourselves. And I think that’s what [Leo] was. What is good versus bad?”

Bündchen added: “I honour him for what he was.”

Following her split from DiCaprio, the Brazilian model started dating Tom Brady. Shortly after the duo met through friends in December 2006, they made their relationship public in February 2007. Two years later, Bündchen married the NFL quarterback.

Bündchen and Brady are parents of son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6. The New England Patriots star also shares 11-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan with ex Bridget Moynahan. (Moynahan found out she was pregnant after their split.) In Bündchen’s aforementioned book, she called her husband’s eldest son her “bonus child.”

“Two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down,” Bündchen wrote. After Jack was born, however, he “made [her] heart expand in ways [she] didn’t know was possible.”

DiCaprio, meanwhile, is dating model Camila Morrone.

