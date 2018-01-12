After 15 years working the red carpet at award shows, Giuliana Rancic told Us Weekly that the 2018 Golden Globes was the “most meaningful” red carpet she’s ever witnessed.

“It was incredibly empowering,” the TV personality told Us. “The fact that so many women in Hollywood banded together, and men as well, and used that platform to share a message that really matters.”

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars arrived at the awards show on Sunday, January 7, wearing all black and ready to speak up about the issues of sexual misconduct and gender inequality in Hollywood. “Usually we’re always talking about the fashion or a lot of fashion talk. And I honestly don’t remember a lot of the fashion, which is a good thing,” Rancic, 43, explained. “That wasn’t the point of the evening. So I thought it was truly a wonderful red carpet.”

Actresses including Debra Messing, Laura Dern and Eva Longoria took a stand and called out the TV host’s network, E!, on the red carpet. They expressed their solidarity with Catt Sadler, who recently left her role as host of E! News because of pay inequality between her and her male cohost Jason Kennedy.

The Fashion Police alum said that it was important that the actresses are using their voices to speak up for others, both during their interviews and by launching initiatives such as the Time’s Up Movement. Rancic said: “The Time’s Up Movement is not just about women in Hollywood, obviously, but women in all industries and these women and men use their voice for other people who don’t have that camera and microphone in front of them.”

“I think that this movement is long overdue and tremendous, and I’m excited to see really where it takes us,” she continued. “As everyone knows, I think one thing everyone can agree on is that sexual harassment, intimidation, abuse in the workplace is not acceptable.”

The TV host added: “It’ll be really interesting to see what happens at the next award show and where we go moving forward.”

As previously reported, some of Hollywood’s leading ladies launched the initiative on New Year’s Day, with the goal of raising money for a legal defense fund to provide support to those who have experienced sexual harassment, assault or abuse in the workplace. More than 300 women in entertainment are involved in the initiative.

To do their part in helping others, the Going Off Script author and her husband, Bill Rancic, have partnered up with Marshall’s. The longtime couple and the retailer are teaming up to help families stick to their New Year’s resolutions.

“We’re helping other people fulfill their New Year’s resolutions,” he said, adding that they surprised a woman with a shopping spree at the store to help her find products that will help her family stick to their goals for 2018.

The former Giuliana & Bill stars tied the knot in Italy in 2007, and are now parents to son Duke, 5.

