Golden Globes 2018: See the Full List of Presenters

It’s the night when TV and movie’s biggest and brightest stars gather under one roof — and the 2018 Golden Globes are set to have a A-list group of celebrities presenting the awards on Sunday, December 7.
The Hollywood Foreign Press has announced the award show’s final presenters: Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Mariah Carey and Keith Urban.
Carey and Urban aren’t the only singers presenting; Kelly Clarkson is also set to hand out an award and joked on Twitter about it, writing, “Finally my work for From Justin To Kelly is being recognized.”
As previously reported, Brad Pitt‘s exes Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are also among Sunday night’s presenters. They have not been spotted at the same event since the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2015.
The Time’s Up movement has encouraged actresses to wear black at the awards ceremony to show solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal.
The 2018 Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, and will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.
See the complete list of presenters below:
Jennifer Aniston
Roseanne Barr
Halle Berry
Carol Burnett
Mariah Carey
Jessica Chastain
Emilia Clarke
Kelly Clarkson
Common
Darren Criss
Penelope Cruz
Geena Davis
Viola Davis
Zac Efron
Gal Gadot
Greta Gerwig
John Goodman
Hugh Grant
Kit Harington
Neil Patrick Harris
Salma Hayek
Garrett Hedlund
Chris Hemsworth
Christina Hendricks
Ron Howard
Kate Hudson
Isabelle Huppert
Allison Janney
Dakota Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Angelina Jolie
Michael Keaton
Shirley MacLaine
Ricky Martin
Helen Mirren
Sarah Jessica Parker
Robert Pattinson
Sarah Paulson
Amy Poehler
Natalie Portman
Edgar Ramirez
Seth Rogen
Andy Samberg
Susan Sarandon
J.K. Simmons
Octavia Spencer
Sebastian Stan
Emma Stone
Sharon Stone
Aaron Taylor-Johnson
Alicia Vikander
Keith Urban
Kerry Washington
Emma Watson
Reese Witherspoon
