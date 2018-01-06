Golden Globes 2018: See the Full List of Presenters

It’s the night when TV and movie’s biggest and brightest stars gather under one roof — and the 2018 Golden Globes are set to have a A-list group of celebrities presenting the awards on Sunday, December 7.

The Hollywood Foreign Press has announced the award show’s final presenters: Jessica Chastain, Garrett Hedlund, Mariah Carey and Keith Urban.

Carey and Urban aren’t the only singers presenting; Kelly Clarkson is also set to hand out an award and joked on Twitter about it, writing, “Finally my work for From Justin To Kelly is being recognized.”

As previously reported, Brad Pitt‘s exes Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are also among Sunday night’s presenters. They have not been spotted at the same event since the Critics’ Choice Awards in 2015.

The Time’s Up movement has encouraged actresses to wear black at the awards ceremony to show solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal.

The 2018 Golden Globes, hosted by Seth Meyers, and will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

See the complete list of presenters below:

Jennifer Aniston

Roseanne Barr

Halle Berry

Carol Burnett

Mariah Carey

Jessica Chastain

Emilia Clarke

Kelly Clarkson

Common

Darren Criss

Penelope Cruz

Geena Davis

Viola Davis

Zac Efron

Gal Gadot

Greta Gerwig

John Goodman

Hugh Grant

Kit Harington

Neil Patrick Harris

Salma Hayek

Garrett Hedlund

Chris Hemsworth

Christina Hendricks

Ron Howard

Kate Hudson

Isabelle Huppert

Allison Janney

Dakota Johnson

Dwayne Johnson

Angelina Jolie

Michael Keaton

Shirley MacLaine

Ricky Martin

Helen Mirren

Sarah Jessica Parker

Robert Pattinson

Sarah Paulson

Amy Poehler

Natalie Portman

Edgar Ramirez

Seth Rogen

Andy Samberg

Susan Sarandon

J.K. Simmons

Octavia Spencer

Sebastian Stan

Emma Stone

Sharon Stone

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Alicia Vikander

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Emma Watson

Reese Witherspoon

