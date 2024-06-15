Gordon Ramsay urges cyclists to “wear a helmet” after suffering injuries due to a frightening bicycle accident in Connecticut.

“Unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me. And honestly, I’m lucky to be here,” the MasterChef host, 57, shared via an Instagram video on Saturday, June 15. Ramsay thanked the nurses and doctors who saw him following the accident and underlined the importance of head protection for cyclists of all ages and experiences.

“Honestly, you’ve got to wear a helmet. I don’t care how short the journey is,” he said. “I don’t care … that these helmets cost money. They’re crucial.”

Ramsay also shared a photo of himself with his road bike before the accident and another photo that showed the aftermath of his helmet hitting the pavement. The photo showed a crack in the front of his helmet as well as his torn cycling jersey.

“I’m lucky to be standing here. I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week,” he said, before opening his chef’s coat to reveal that his left side was one big purple bruise. “I’m sort of getting through it.”

In the post to Instagram, Ramsay said he “did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries” but added that he looked “like a purple potato.”

“I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out,” he wrote, “but most thankful for my helmet that saved my life. Have a great Father’s Day and be safe.”

Ramsay knows a thing or two about being a father. He has six children with wife Cayetana “Tana” Ramsay. Gordon and Tana, 49, welcomed their most recent child, Jesse, in November 2023.

Gordon is not the only celeb to suffer a bike accident in the last year. Nina Dobrev fractured her knee and injured her ACL and meniscus in an e-bike accident in May. Comedian Kenny DeForest died in December at the age of 37 after suffering an e-bike accident in Brooklyn.

In 2022, Amy Grant was knocked unconscious for nearly 20 minutes when she crashed after hitting a pothole during a bike ride in Nashville. She noted she still has neurological issues from the accident in an interview this February.

“I still have issues with my short term memory. My balance is still weird,” Grant, 63, told E! News. “I made a joke about it last night. You know, sometimes I walk around like I’m drunk and I just have to laugh about all of it.”