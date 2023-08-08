Grimes isn’t totally on board with Elon Musk’s plan to fight Mark Zuckerberg, but she’s not too worried about the two men sustaining serious injuries.

“I would prefer that it didn’t happen,” Grimes, 35, told Wired in an interview published on Tuesday, August 8. “I love gladiatorial matches, but watching the father of your children in a physical fight is not the most pleasant feeling. But it’s not going to cause brain damage, so actually I think this is good. Dudes need some outlet for trad masculinity.”

Grimes — whose real name is Claire Boucher — shares son X Æ A-Xii, 3, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 19 months, with Musk, 52. Musk and Grimes began their off-and-on relationship in 2018. In March 2022, Grimes said that she and Musk had split after welcoming Exa (also known as Y) in late 2021.

Musk has been teasing a fight with Zuckerberg, 39, since June. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk tweeted in response to the news that Meta was releasing its own Twitter-like app called Threads.

Zuckerberg, meanwhile, posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet with the caption, “Send me location.”

It remains to be seen whether the fight will actually happen, but Musk claimed on Sunday, August 5, that their match will be livestreamed on Twitter (now called X). “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” he added.

In response, Zuckerberg snuck in a dig about Twitter’s highly publicized difficulties with livestreaming events. “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” he quipped in a Threads post.

In May, Musk used Twitter Spaces to host a kickoff event for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, but the livestream was plagued by technical problems. The audio feed was marred by feedback, leading to a nearly 30-minute delay.

“Servers are straining somewhat,” Musk was heard saying on the broadcast. The original stream — which boasted more than half a million listeners — was eventually abandoned. When the event returned with a new stream, the listener count dropped to around 275,000, according to The New York Times.

Musk seemed unbothered by the glitches, tweeting that the livestream still got “massive attention” in spite of the technical difficulties. “Top story on Earth today,” he tweeted in response to an MSNBC producer who pointed out several of the broadcast’s negative reviews.