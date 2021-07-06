A match made in songwriting heaven! Carson Daly is spilling the tea on what happened at Gwen Stefani’s wedding to Blake Shelton, and revealed that both the bride and groom put their musical backgrounds to good use.

The former TRL host, 48, officiated the pair’s nuptials during the ceremony on Saturday, July 3, held at the 45-year-old country star’s Oklahoma ranch. “They’re an unlikely pair,” Daly said during the Tuesday, July 6, episode of the Today show. “They’re like if you pair delicious fried chicken with a glass of champagne. On paper and on the menu it doesn’t seem to work, but it works. It’s comfort food with class. And everybody roots for that.”

The Voice presenter said he encouraged his costar and his bride, 51, to write their own vows rather than reciting the traditional “to have and to hold” version often heard at weddings. “She crushes,” Daly said of Stefani’s pledge to Shelton. “Not a dry eye in the church. … It was so perfect that I said to Blake when she was done, I’m like, ‘Top that, buddy.'”

The “God’s Country” singer seemingly came close to matching Stefani’s energy, because according to Daly, he presented his vows in song form.

“Blake starts by saying, ‘Gwen’s always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs so I wrote a song,'” the Last Call alum recalled. “He wrote her a song, and he sings her song while he’s crying that he wrote specifically for her — ‘Reach the Star,’ I think it was called. And not a dry eye in the house. And that was really a highlight.”

Daly added that the whole event was a perfect blend of the couple’s aesthetics. “The best way to describe it is it was perfectly them — the whole weekend and the marriage itself,” he explained. “It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was as country and down-home and fun as Blake is.”

The duo started dating in 2015 after meeting while working on The Voice and got engaged in 2020. They kept mostly quiet about when they planned to walk down the aisle, but a wedding appeared imminent after the No Doubt frontwoman celebrated her bridal shower last month. On June 29, the twosome applied for a marriage license in Shelton’s home state of Oklahoma, indicating that their ceremony would take place within 10 days.

“Blake and Gwen both were emotional,” a source told Us Weekly of the July 3 event. “Blake had tears in his eyes reciting his vows to Gwen and upon seeing her in the chapel he built for their love.”

Stefani’s sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, were also part of the nuptials. “Her dad walked her down the aisle and the boys were included in the ceremony,” the insider explained. “They were recognized as being a family of five.”