Counting down the days! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have taken the next step in their wedding plans: getting their marriage license.

The pair obtained the license from the Johnston County District Court Clerk in Oklahoma on Tuesday, June 29, Us Weekly can confirm. According to Oklahoma state law, the couple will have a 10-day window to tie the knot after purchasing the license. The ceremony must also take place within state lines.

Shelton, 45, and Stefani, 51, began dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice and announced their engagement five years later. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” the country crooner captioned a sweet Instagram photo after popping the question.

The “God’s Country” singer put plenty of thought into the romantic moment before getting down on one knee. “Blake had the ring custom-designed, and asked permission from her dad before asking Gwen,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “It meant so much to Gwen that Blake was so traditional about it.”

Both musicians were previously married. Shelton split from Miranda Lambert in 2015, four years after they exchanged vows, and he was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006.

Stefani, for her part, shares sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Us broke the news in January that Stefani was “finally granted” an annulment from the Catholic church following the former couple’s August 2015 split. The annulment was previously a barrier for the “Just a Girl” singer when it came to her and Shelton’s nuptials.

“It was a huge relief for Gwen because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church,” a source told Us in January.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the day the singers make their marriage official, and earlier this year, Shelton hinted that they had their sights set on a summer ceremony.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again,” he said during an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna in March. “And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after. So hopefully this summer now. I think we’re right here at the point with COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know.”

Three months later, Stefani sparked speculation that the pair had already tied the knot when she was spotted wearing another ring alongside her engagement band. The “Hollaback Girl” singer also shared photos from her bridal shower the same month.

“SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED,” she captioned a June Instagram snap as she sipped a glass of wine and showed off a wrapped gift.

Plans have been in the works for the duo’s big day for quite some time, with a source telling Us in December 2020 that Shelton “built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch” for their wedding. “It’s really a tribute to their love,” the insider noted.