Getting excited! Gwen Stefani got together with her loved ones for a bridal shower to celebrate her upcoming marriage to Blake Shelton.

“I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate … I’m getting married!” the “Rich Girl” singer, 51, said in an Instagram Story on Thursday, June 10.

A second photo, which she also posted to her feed, read “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEEED.” In the image, Stefani sipped a glass of white wine as she held onto a beautifully wrapped gift.

As the California native’s loved ones surrounded her, a lovely floral arrangement set the scene at the shower.

“Feeling loved feeling blessed,” Stefani captioned a pic of the blooms.

She also shared a photo of a card addressed to “the bride to be.” Inside, she was gifted a very special “something old” for her big day: her parent’s wedding day mass program from June 1966. The gift, which she didn’t show the contents of, was the “something new,” while a small memento that appeared to be a chain counted for the “borrowed and blue.”

The note, which was signed by “Mom, Jill, Jen, Stella, Madeline and Alison,” read, “Wishing you all the happiness your heart can hold … Today. Tomorrow. Always.” An added scrawl from the group read, “We love you so very much!”

The Grammy winner and the Voice coach, 44, got engaged in October 2020 after five years of dating. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Shelton popped the question in his native Oklahoma.

Two months later, a separate source revealed that the country star had built a chapel for their wedding on the grounds of his ranch.

“It’s really a tribute to their love,” the insider noted.

Shelton teased that the event will hopefully happen this summer while guest-hosting Today in April.

“Hopefully. … With COVID, it looks like it may be OK, but I don’t know,” he said.

The marriage is a long time coming. years before they were engaged, Stefani hinted that she was ready to walk down the aisle.

“I love weddings. The kids love him, we love him, everybody loves him,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2018.

The No Doubt frontwoman shares children Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton, for his part, was previously married to Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015 and Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006.

