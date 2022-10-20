Not keeping up! Gwyneth Paltrow made a guest appearance during season 1 of The Kardashians — but she’s never watched her episode.

“I haven’t seen that one yet,” the Oscar winner, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 19, while promoting her collaboration with Copper Fit. “But my daughter and I have watched some of [the show].”

The Glee alum appeared in “Never Go Against the Family,” which aired on Hulu in June. The episode highlighted Paltrow’s collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian‘s Poosh brand on a “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle.

“It was really great to work with Kourtney,” the Shakespeare in Love star told Us of the 43-year-old reality star, adding that she’s “always open” to working with a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family again. “I was really happy that we did that collab just because our candles are really meant to be provocations. They’re meant for people to stop and think about dismantling certain ideas.”

When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum launched Poosh in 2019, the wellness brand garnered plenty of comparisons to Paltrow’s Goop, which has been in business since 2008. The It’s All Good author, however, said she doesn’t feel like the two companies are in competition each other.

“We tend to pit women against each other in our culture,” the former Politician star told Us. “And when Kourtney launched Poosh, there was so much in the press that was negative and comparing us. I thought, ‘Let’s see if we can turn this upside down and just show, like, the sisterhood and the lack of competitive spirit.'”

Earlier this year, the Sliding Doors actress slammed the idea that Kardashian “copied” Goop when she started Poosh. “This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls–t,” Paltrow said during an Instagram Q&A in May. “There is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams.”

While the Marvel star hasn’t ruled out another collaboration with the Hulu personality, for now she’s focused on her collection with Copper Fit. “They approached me because of my presence in the wellness space,” Paltrow explained. “I didn’t know that much about the brand or the product, and I started using it and it was really good stuff.”

The Seven actress is a particular fan of the brand’s compression gloves, which she uses because her hands “get so messed up” from texting and typing. “I also like the idea of women seeking support when they exercise and are getting older and need support for joints,” she told Us. “Just understanding that our bodies need support, and that that’s OK. That’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

With reporting by Hannah Kahn