Um, Travis Barker Has a Goop Candle That ‘Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm’

When scented candles come to mind, some might think of flowers or fruits, but Travis Barker can now think of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian‘s orgasm.

The Blink-182 rocker, 45, shared an Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 11, showing that he is now the proud owner of a candle labeled, This Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm. Who would make something scented like the 42-year-old Kardashian’s most private moment? Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop, of course.

The item looks to be a personalized version of the Goop x Heretic candle, This Smells Like My Orgasm. The 10.5 oz candle is currently sold out, but it typically retails for $75.

The standard version of the candle includes “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose” scents. The scented white wax is held in a black glass with a label that very clearly declares the scent.

The candle was Goop x Heretic’s follow-up to a candle called This Smells Like My Vagina.

“It started as a joke and then it turned into something that I feel really proud of,” Paltrow exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020. “I feel like once people get past the initial shock of it, and you really start to unpack what it means and what it’s saying, it’s pretty cool.”

She continued, “You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing. I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”

Questionable candles aside, Kardashian and Barker seem to be going strong after starting up their relationship in late 2020. The two have not been shy about sharing their PDA on social media, and their loved ones think that the duo are likely to take their commitment to the next level.

“Kourtney and Travis are so happy together,” an insider told Us last month. “And friends think they absolutely will be getting engaged sooner rather than later.”

Even Barker’s teenage children, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, seem to support the romance. Son Landon, 17, commented on an Instagram post of Barker and the mother of three, saying, “True love” with red heart emojis while daughter Alabama, 15, left a series of heart emojis in the comments section.

Kardashian, for her part, shares son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 6, with Scott Disick.