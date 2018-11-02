Meet Madame Ovary Here’s to rebranding life after forty. Click here for our newest #goopwellness addition: https://goop.be/2RhyAoh Posted by goop on Sunday, October 28, 2018

Those not-so-magic changes! Gwyneth Paltrow says she’s going through perimenopause, the earliest stages of menopause.

The Oscar-winning actress, 46, revealed the health update in a Facebook Video for her lifestyle brand, Goop. “I think when you get into perimenopause, you notice a lot of changes,” she said. “I can feel the hormonal shifts happening: the sweating, the moods. You know, you’re just, like, all of a sudden furious for no reason.”

Women typically experience perimenopause during their 40s, but it can set in during a woman’s 30s or even earlier, according to WebMD. Other symptoms include fatigue, hot flashes, irregular periods and difficulty sleeping.

Through Goop, Paltrow is introducing Madame Ovary, a dietary supplement protocol designed to help manage these symptoms.

“I think menopause gets a really bad rap and needs a bit of a rebranding,” she said in the video, laughing. “I remember when my mother [actress Blythe Danner] went through menopause, and it was such a big deal, and I think there was grief around it for her and all of these emotions, and I don’t think we have in our society a great example of an aspirational menopausal woman.”

On the “Ask GP” section of her website, the Avengers star described the other ways she has adjusted her lifestyle to ease the transition.

“I have tweaked my approach to fitness, for example, to bring in more weight-lifting to build bone density, and I continue to eat as healthy as possible — whole foods, lots of green vegetables, clean sources of protein — particularly at lunch,” she said. “While I wasn’t overly focused on my hormones in my thirties, I do a panel every six months now to ensure that everything is aligned.”

Paltrow married producer Brad Falchuk in September. She and her first husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, share two children: daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12.

