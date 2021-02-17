Gwyneth Paltrow Details Lingering Symptoms From Secret COVID-19 Battle

On the mend. Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her quiet battle with the novel coronavirus and how she has worked to recover.

In a new post via her Goop website, the Oscar winner shared how “cleaning up” aspects of her life improved her well-being after she “had COVID-19 early on” in the pandemic.

“It left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog,” the entrepreneur, 48, wrote on Tuesday, February 16. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

Paltrow said that her coronavirus recovery journey has benefited from her adhering to a “flexible” variation of a ketogenic and plant-based diet.

“I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious,” she explained. “I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I’ve even found a great sugar-free kimchi (Madge’s vegan daikon kimchi — it’s amazing) and a sugar-free kombucha, and I’ve been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes.”

Paltrow is taking various supplements as well, noting that “most of them [are] in service of a healthier gut.” She consumes butyrate and her daily Madame Ovary supplement, but she also mixes her G.Tox Detoxifying Superpowder with water morning and night.

Through her revamped health regimen, the wellness guru’s condition is in a much better state. “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body,” she continued. “I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing.”

Early last month, Paltrow revealed that her 14-year-old son, Moses, is having the “hardest” time adjusting to the pandemic out of her entire family. (The Avengers: Endgame actress, who has been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018, shares both Moses and her daughter, Apple, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin.)

“My son would have started high school in September,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 4. “I think it’s hard socially. … I think it’s very hard to be 14 and … it’s tough on the ones that are still in the most intense developmental stages, I sort of observed.”

The Contagion star told British Vogue in April 2020 that making time for self-care was something that helped her cope while quarantining. “I try to carve out 20 minutes at the end of each day to draw a bath, put on a mask (I love our GOOPGLOW peel pads) and read, listen to a podcast or just text about Tiger King. Often with a heavy pour of Japanese whiskey,” she shared at the time.

