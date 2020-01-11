Scary results. Gwyneth Paltrow got real about the repercussions of her 1997 split from Brad Pitt, looking back on how the end of the relationship affected her body.

“This one, gosh, I was only about maybe 24 or [25],” the actress, 47, recalled while reflecting on her previous Harper’s Bazaar covers in a YouTube video posted on Friday, January 10. “Brad Pitt and I had just broken up, and I had breakup, like, could not eat. I was really skinny. It was sort of upsetting, but it’s a nice picture.”

Paltrow appeared on the cover of the December 1997 issue, sporting a cropped hairstyle. The headline “Gwyneth Bares All” made for a captivating hook as the Goop founder smiled in the image.

Pitt, 56, and the Politician star met on the set of their 1995 film, Se7en. The former couple began dating in 1994 but called off their engagement in 1997.

Paltrow revealed where she stands with her ex-fiancé in her February 2020 cover story for Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m friendly with Brad Pitt,” she noted. “I don’t have any really bad blood.”

The Oscar winner confessed in February 2019 that she initially turned down her critically acclaimed role in Shakespeare in Love due to her messy split from Pitt. “I was in the middle of a terrible breakup, and the idea of going to England and being far from home just seemed … I didn’t even read it,” she told Variety. “I was just like, ‘I can’t read anything right now. I’m having a really hard time.’”

Her family was just as distraught about the parting of ways. “My father [the late Bruce Paltrow] was devastated,” she divulged on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show in January 2015. “I was such a kid. I was 22 when we met. It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old. … I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”

Paltrow married husband Brad Falchuk in September 2018. She shares Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with ex-husband Chris Martin, whom she divorced in July 2016.

Pitt, for his part, was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star and Angelina Jolie — who split in September 2016 after two years of marriage — are parents of Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.