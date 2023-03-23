Tough cookies. Day three of Gwyneth Paltrow’s skiing accident trial started on a not-so-sweet note, as her security team’s request to give treats to the courtroom bailiffs was shut down.

Before testimony began on Thursday, March 23, the Emma star’s attorney, Steve Owens, presented the request before Judge Kent Holmberg. “Private security for my client wanted to bring in treats for the bailiffs for how helpful they’ve been,” the lawyer stated in a clip from the trial shared via Twitter. “So, I wanted to do that transparently and see if there are any objections.”

Representatives for Terry Sanderson — who’s suing Paltrow, 50, for allegedly injuring him while skiing in Deer Valley, Utah, in February 2016 — went on to object the request, noting that Owens should have let them know of the possibility before it was discussed.

“OK, there’s an objection so thank you, but no thank you,” Judge Holmberg added. “If the parties decide to do that later, that’s fine, too.”

Sanderson filed a lawsuit against the Goop founder in Utah in January 2019. “Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries,” read court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time. “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

The papers also claimed that a Deer Valley ski instructor “failed to send help” after the crash and that the instructor “filed a false report to protect his client, Ms. Paltrow.”

The documents continued: “Neither Ms. Paltrow nor Deer Valley lodge personnel notified emergency responders about the injured Dr. Sanderson.” In addition to allegedly suffering multiple injuries, Sanderson noted that the incident caused him “emotional distress,” prompting him to sue for $3 million in damages.

Following news of the lawsuit, Paltrow — who shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin — denied the allegations in a statement to Us. “This lawsuit is completely without merit and we expect to be vindicated,” she said at the time.

In February 2019, the Iron Man star filed a countersuit against the optometrist. Paltrow’s court documents, obtained by Us, offered a different perspective on the alleged accident. “[Paltrow] was enjoying skiing with her family on vacation in Utah, when Plaintiff — who was uphill from Ms. Paltrow — plowed into her back,” the papers stated. “She sustained a full ‘body blow.’ Ms. Paltrow was angry with Plaintiff, and said so. Plaintiff apologized. She was shaken and upset and quit skiing for the day even though it was still morning.”

The Shakespeare in Love star’s countersuit also stated that Sanderson told his doctor a year before the accident “that he was blind in his right eye,” and that “his vision in his left eye was decreasing.” She only sought $1 in damages.

The trial began on Tuesday, March 21, after being moved to trial earlier this month, and will proceed for eight days. More court documents obtained by Us revealed that a judge lowered the plaintiff’s $3 million damages request to $300,000. Both Paltrow and Sanderson will take the stand, as well as the Avengers: Endgame star’s kids and husband, Brad Falchuk.