Hailee Steinfeld gave a shout-out to boyfriend Josh Allen via Instagram Story for the first time on Saturday, August 17.

The Hawkeye actress, 27, shared a photo of Allen posted to the official Buffalo Bills Instagram hours before the quarterback, 28, won a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “!! babe in beau,” she captioned the snap, adding a blushing emoji and a kissing face emoji.

Steinfeld’s comment was in reference to Allen’s sweatshirt, which featured the logo for his girlfriend’s newsletter, Beau Society, which many fans also noticed. “Josh really wearing Hailee’s merch?! Hot!!!😍🦬❤️💙🔥,” one fan commented while another added, “Look at him sporting @beausociety sweatshirt 🥰 go @haileesteinfeld go!!!!”

A third wrote, “Josh supporting @haileesteinfeld ! BUFFALOVE THAT!!!”

Steinfeld launched Beau Society earlier this month. “For years I’ve been dreaming up this newsletter — it’s fun, kinda out of left field, but has become so meaningful to me,” Steinfeld said in a message to fans on Tuesday, August 13, describing the newsletter as “a direct line where we can unpack topics far beyond what I can muster in an Instagram caption.”

She continued, “I love to ask too many questions and get into deep meaningful conversations about life. Let’s talk about anything and everything important to us, from the silly to the serious. I’ve never been more excited about a project in my life.”

In her first email to subscribers, Steinfeld revealed she was living in Buffalo, New York — where Allen is based — when the SAG-AFTRA strike happened last year, and she had to think about what to do if she wasn’t acting.

Related: Hailee Steinfeld and Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen’s Relationship Timeline Shutterstock (2) Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept their romance as quiet as possible after sparking relationship speculation in May 2023. Allen was linked to Steinfeld just weeks after eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2023 that his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams unfollowed him on social media. Williams proceeded to wipe her Instagram clean of […]

“Maybe I’ll make more music, I thought. But as many of you have likely guessed, I have decided to take a break from that as I found I was losing myself trying to chase that viral moment vs. really creating, connecting, and growing,” the “Coast” singer revealed. “Music is so personal to me and it just didn’t feel personal anymore. It broke my heart a little, but the more I think about it — and write about it — I know that closing that door (for now) was the right decision because it opened the creative space for me to start conceptualizing Beau Society.”

Allen’s public support for Steinfeld’s passion project comes just a few weeks after the quarterback hard launched their relationship on his own Instagram. “Onward 🤘🏼,” he captioned a carousel of photos on July 23, leading with a photo from his April trip to Paris with the Dickinson alum.

The pair went public more than a year after they were first linked in May 2023. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023 that the then-new couple “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”