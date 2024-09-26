Hailee Steinfeld is boyfriend Josh Allen’s biggest cheerleader.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 27, was spotted supporting the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, at his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, September 23. A photo shared by Major League Football’s X account showed Steinfeld smiling with other Bills fans in what seemed to be a private suite overlooking Highmark Stadium. She wore a white jacket with the team’s logo on it.

“Steinfeld was not shown on TV once” during the Bills-Jaguars showdown, the outlet reported, seemingly referencing the high Taylor Swift coverage at Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. “Steinfeld reportedly likes to keep a low profile and not make the game about her while attending.”

The Bills defeated the Jaguars, 47 to 10.

With the NFL season newly launched, Steinfeld is stepping up her commitment to cheer on Allen — who wears jersey No. 17 — during his games.

“So the rumors are true. Football season is back which means a few things,” Steinfeld wrote in the Friday, September 13, issue of her Beau Society newsletter. “A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17). B) We’re just a few weeks away from drastic temperature drops (California girl speaking) where you’ll find me drinking hot chocolate bundled in vintage Bills gear.”

The fashionista revealed that she sources Queen City Vintage for her “favorite game-day pieces” and expressed gratitude “about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”

The pair first sparked romance speculation when they stepped out in May 2023, and Allen decided to make their relationship Instagram-official in July of this year.

“Onward 🤘🏼,” the NFL player wrote via the app with a snapshot from their April getaway to Paris.

Previously, Allen questioned why his fans were so curious about whom he dated.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” the athlete recalled on an August 2023 episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast. He admitted that when someone attempts to capture a private moment between him and Steinfeld, he gets a “gross feeling.”

Around that time, a source revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that Steinfeld was “not putting any pressure or unrealistic expectations on things” since Allen had just broken up with ex Brittany Williams. Still, she was “excited” about dating him. “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in,” the insider told Us, saying they “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”