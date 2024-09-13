In Hailee Steinfeld’s house, Sundays are reserved for football.

With the NFL season officially here, the Pitch Perfect actress is making it a priority to cheer on her boyfriend and Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, whenever he takes the field.

“So the rumors are true. Football season is back which means a few things,” Steinfeld, 27, wrote in the Friday, September 13, issue of her Beau Society newsletter. “A) I get to watch my favorite person continue to make NFL history every week (go off 17). B) We’re just a few weeks away from drastic temperature drops (California girl speaking) where you’ll find me drinking hot chocolate bundled in vintage Bills gear.”

When Allen, 28, takes the field to throw touchdown passes, he’s always wearing No. 17 on his jersey.

As for Steinfeld, she can be found at various NFL stadiums showing off her love for the Bills in clothes from Queen City Vintage, a vintage store that holds her “favorite game-day pieces.”

“I had this whole vintage fashion issue written up before Sunday’s home opener,” Steinfeld wrote in her latest newsletter. “But I spent most of the game thinking about 1) how lucky I am to get a front-row seat to the magic that is JA17, the entire Bills team and the stadium energy. 2) The people who make up Bills Mafia are second to none.”

On September 8, Allen and the Buffalo Bills kicked off their season by beating the Arizona Cardinals. In week two, they secured another win against the Miami Dolphins.

More than a year after the pair first stepped out and sparked romance rumors, Allen decided to make his relationship with Steinfeld Instagram official in July.

“Onward 🤘🏼,” the NFL player wrote via Instagram with a photo from their April couples trip to Paris.

While the pair are more open about their romance today, Allen previously shared his surprise that fans were so curious about his love life.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” the athlete recalled on an August 2023 episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast. He later confessed that when photographers try and capture a private date moment between him and Steinfeld, he gets a “gross feeling.”

While it was initially difficult to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, a source previously told Us Weekly that the pair “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling.”