Hailee Steinfeld was “in the City of Love with my love.”

The actress and boyfriend Josh Allen went Instagram official via a post to Allen’s account from Paris on July 23, and Steinfeld has shared the details of what went down when the two took their romantic vacation. The Marvel star , 27, recounted her experience and recommendations in her Beau Society newsletter on Thursday.

“What makes Paris Paris is its specificity,” she wrote. “I think about my most recent trip often.”

One of the most important tasks on the trip: to find an intimate view of the Eiffel Tower so Allen, 28, could see it for the first time.

“Before this trip, I was stalking Instagram and TikTok to try and find the best place to see the Eiffel Tower at night — it was important to me to find a good spot because it was Josh’s first time seeing it,” she explained. “As if by fate, we had a dinner reservation at Gigi, and the balcony offered us the best view I could’ve imagined. We got all our pictures there.”

The singer and Buffalo Bills star had hinted at a relationship before their Parisian getaway, with Steinfeld seen wearing Allen’s jersey last October when the Bills played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

A few months earlier, Allen was asked whether he had seen the rumors about him being seen “making out with his girlfriend.”

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said on the August 2023 episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast.

His Eiffel Tower post, captioned, “Onward 🤘🏼,” put the rumors to rest.

Steinfeld shared more of her recommendations based on her experience with Allen. It included a trip to the Montmartre district, where she recommends visitors go without a plan and simply see where the cobblestone streets take them.

“But if you happen to stumble upon Pink Mamma, stop in for lunch. Eat at the bar in front of the kitchen, if you can,” she added.

And of course no trip to Paris is complete without food — and lots of it. Steinfeld recommends visitors “eat all the chocolate croissants” and explained how she and Allen went about assessing them.

“Every morning we went on a hunt for the perfect chocolate croissant,” she wrote. “We went to random places and ordered a chocolate croissant and we’d rate them 1-10.”

Allen and the Bills open the 2024 regular season on Sunday, September 8, at home against the Arizona Cardinals. We’ll see if Steinfeld is there in her favorite jersey.