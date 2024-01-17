Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game, Us Weekly looks back at Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld‘s friendship — and investigates their current status.

After crossing paths in 2013, Swift extended an invitation for Steinfeld to be part of her much-talked about “squad,” meaning she got a spot in the Grammy winner’s star-studded “Bad Blood” music video in 2014.

“Taylor called me … about the video, and she was like, ‘I’ll send you the treatment and it’ll explain it a lot better, [but] there’s going to be three of you!’ And I was like, ‘That’s going to be awesome. I have no idea what this is, but I obviously trust her and this is going to be amazing,'” Steinfeld told USA Today in 2015, adding that Swift had given her advice in recent years. “She sets such an incredible example for everyone — let alone just me — that she’s such an inspiration. I really do look up to her as an artist and as a person.”

Steinfeld subsequently attended several awards shows with Swift and other women in the group, including Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez.

The “Love Myself” singer later hinted to Seventeen that she and Swift weren’t as close as it may appear. “I think people think we spend a lot more time together than we actually [did],” Steinfeld said in 2016. “She’s amazing though.”

More recently, Steinfeld made it clear she was still a fan of Swift — whether they were still in touch or not. “I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it,” the Hawkeye star told People in 2023.

Some fans are eagerly waiting to see if Swift and Steinfeld will have a reunion when their boyfriends play each other in the playoffs on Sunday, January 21. While Swift has become a staple at Kansas City Chiefs games to watch tight end Travis Kelce, Steinfeld has kept a low-profile with her support for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

In the meantime, Scroll through to see photos from the height of Swift and Steinfeld’s friendship: